READING, Pa. - It's almost time to put the "baseball" back in Baseballtown.
The Reading Fightin Phils announced Friday the start times for the games they will play in May, starting with the first 6-game homestand against the Erie SeaWolves and ending with the second series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
The season opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 607 days after the last R-Phils game to be played at FirstEnergy Stadium. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
That will be the start time for all Tuesday-Friday games in May. Both Saturday games will start at 6:45 p.m., as will the game on Sunday, May 30. The first pitch on Sunday, May 9, is set for 2:15 p.m.
No games will be played on Mondays this season.
The Fightins have not yet said how many fans will be allowed to attend each game, adding that they will be following CDC and state safety guidelines.
The team said it will announce the 2021 promotional schedule and the on-sale date for individual game tickets at a later date. Season and multi-game tickets are already on sale.