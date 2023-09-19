READING, Pa. – The Reading Film Office is holding a social media challenge to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and violence.

Officials want people to create up to one-minute-long videos focusing on one of two topics and post them to the social media platform TikTok.

The mini-movies should focus on either what you would say to someone to avoid violence or opioids, or what you could have said or done to reach someone you've lost to either of those issues.

The posts must include #RFFMinuteMoment to be included.

Winners will split $1,500 in prizes, as follows:

Best One-Minute Moment – Crystal Award and $500

Best One-Minute Moment from Berks County – Crystal Award and $500

Most Impactful Opioid Message from Berks County – Crystal Award and $250

Most Impactful Violence Prevention Message from Berks County – Crystal Award and $250

The challenge runs through Oct. 15. Four winners will be announced on Oct. 26 by Madison Reyes — star of Netflix's "Julie and the Phantoms" and social media influencer — who will also perform a half-time concert. Also included in the challenge team is this year's International StudentFEST filmmakers, local Berks County college and high school students.

Learn more and view complete guidelines at ReadingFilmFEST.org.