READING, Pa. – It's a concept born in the year prior to the pandemic: Reading Film Studios. On the outside, a relic of past industry, but inside, are spaces packed with potential.
"The biggest thing that we are doing here is making it possible for people to develop their dreams," said Bobby Newton III, with Reading Film Studios.
The creatives and collaborators behind the Canal Street studio are ramping up efforts to increase interest in the unique spaces available, with a promo reel in the works and projects being booked.
"Our sizzle reel will be a combination of the things that we are able to offer here, also showing the climate of the acting capabilities of the local talent," Newton explained.
Those at Reading Film Studios say things will be really picking up in the spring, including more opportunities for artists to communicate and collaborate.
"Discuss what you want to get done," Newton said. "Meet people who are in the industry that say, 'OK, I need a guy who does sound really good.' You're sitting in a room with him."
It's not just collaboration for working professionals in the industry. Those at the studio want to continue to bring new talent into that industry by offering vo-tech film classes for area young people.
"Making sure that kids learn the updated skills of editing and being able to use the computer software," Newton explained. "Like a lot of your big films like the Mandalorian and Star Wars and stuff — they're all done with Unreal Engine."
Education, affordability, access — all things that Reading Film Studios organizers hope will bring more attention to the city.
“The capabilities and the willingness of the city to work with you," said Newton. "The City of Reading will work with all types of filmmakers, producers."
For more information, visit the Reading Film Studios website.