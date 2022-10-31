READING, Pa. – Veterans took a bow at an acting class Monday night in Reading.
Actor and veteran Robert Morgalo hosted the program at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. Morgalo is the CEO of Reading-based Outhouse Production Films.
A group of 15 veterans got to interact with each other and grow artistically as actors during the workshop that ran from September through October.
One member of the cast has already been on two episodes of the show "Lioness" with Zoe Saldana.
The man who started the program is proud of his students and found the class rewarding.
"So, I wanted to be able to share and give back to other veterans who suffer with [post-traumatic stress disorder], you know thoughts of suicide, that kind of stuff —an outlet, a creative outlet to address those issues," Morgalo said, "and it has, it has been very therapeutic to a lot of the people here."
Morgalo said he didn't expect the success of the workshop. He now wants to have more courses every year and possibly expand the program nationwide.