READING, Pa. - A Reading fire chief has announced his retirement.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran acknowledged the retirement of Reading Fire Chief William Stoudt Jr. at his State of the City address delivered Friday morning.

Moran said Stoudt will be retiring at the end of April. 

The Mayor also commended Stoudt on a job well done throughout the years.

Let me say a few words about this outstanding public servant. While I have been Mayor, he has not disappointed me. Not once. " Moran said. "Chief Stoudt has run his Department efficiently, with class, distinction and dedication."

There's no word yet on the City's process to find a new chief.

