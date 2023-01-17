READING, Pa. – Reading City Council, at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, heard a request from Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt for funding for three firefighting vehicles.

Stoudt said he was making the request to replace three vehicles due to their age and costly maintenance and repairs.

Stoudt said he was hoping the city would take the opportunity to designate money for the vehicles from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A 16-year-old rescue truck, a 15-year-old pumper and a 14-year-old aerial ladder truck need to be replaced, Stoudt explained.

He cited specific incidents when the vehicles broke down during use at emergency calls.

"The apparatus is expensive — there's no doubt about it — and prices have significantly been going up over the past few years," Stoudt said. "I think it's time, and I think this is a great opportunity for us to replace this apparatus using ARPA funds."

Stoudt said he can't name a specific price for the vehicles until they are put out for bid, but he estimated the cost to be around $3.5 million.

He also added that the wait time for the vehicles to be delivered would be anywhere from 18 months to two years.

Councilman Chris Daubert said he would be very supportive of the request.

"I feel very strongly that this is a 100% what we should be looking at using this ARPA money for," Daubert said. "These are things that we would end up paying soon anyway."

Council President Donna Reed said it seemed like there was a consensus from council that it would like to move forward with the request as quickly as possible.

Managing Director William Heim said in the past fire apparatus had always been purchased with a combination of capital funds and monies from the state's Community Development Block Grant.

Heim said that would still be the preferred method in order to not draw too much money from remaining ARPA funds.

"Every $100,000 we take away from the remaining funds, it's going to be less fixing up of our own properties, like we had talked about," Heim said.

Although Reed asked the administration for a quick recommendation on the funding, Heim said he needs time to get a complete financial picture of from where the monies could come.