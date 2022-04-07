READING, Pa. – Some people say they "grew up around a job," but when Reading Fire Chief William Stoudt Jr. says he did, he's serious.
"We lived around the corner of the station growing up," Stoudt said.
From a volunteer firefighter in the early 80s, to chief of the fire department, Stoudt has always been as close as possible to the action and trying to help.
"As I look back over it all, I can say I've been truly blessed," Stoudt said. "Not everybody gets to do the job that they dreamed of."
"I got the opportunity to work with and crawl down hallways with a lot of great firefighters," he said.
Those hallways stretch endlessly in Stoudt's mind, as he looks back on decades of service. And a lot has changed.
"There's a greater focus on firefighter wellness and all," Stoudt said.
But what hasn't changed?
"Firefighters are still going to risk their lives for others that are still in these buildings," Stoudt said.
One call that still stands out for him and other longtime area firefighters?
"The biggest thing I've ever seen in my career, and I think the biggest thing probably in the past 40 years, was the Moss Street fire," Stoudt said.
As he recalls the good and bad, the long days and nights — pointing out pictures — he's ready to step away.
"Just to slow down the pace," Stoudt said.
What will his reaction be, though, when he hears that first siren without being at the helm?
"I don't think I'll be carrying a radio around or looking to get a scanner or anything like that to listen to and follow every call," he said.
Be it a volunteer or at the top of the firefighting food chain, Stoudt says you have to stick to the basics.
"A fireman is a fireman," he said. "Even though you go up in ranks, you really never lose that drive and brotherhood with the others."