READING, Pa. - A 2nd alarm fire at a 3-story multi-family building on the 600 block of Summit Avenue claimed the life of a 13-year-old female.

The fire department was called to the scene at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Early reports said there were multiple people trapped in the third floor.

A 63-year-old male was located inside the building and transported to the Reading Hospital for his injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.