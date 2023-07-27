READING, Pa. - He's often on scene, but not armed with firefighting equipment.

"A day like today, it would be a hot day. If there's like a second-alarm fire. I'm gonna be there,” said Ramon Acevedo with the Reading Fire Department Canteen.

But rather the things to keep first responders going.

"The firefighters run into a building. You're talking about 300 to 500 degrees inside a building. Plus, there's the gear they have to wear so they come out like they just came outta the shower,” Acevedo said. “Least I can offer you is a cold bottle of water."

The Reading Fire Department Canteen has a long history in the city.

"I kinda do it with what Mom Cass started, and that's a legacy I want to continue for her,” said Acevedo.

It's importance, even beyond the city's borders, became more evident during the R.M. Palmer candy factory explosion in March.

"That was something I never realized would ever happen here, and it did, and I was one of the first responders there,” Acevedo said.

Ramon says he wants to keep the legacy of support alive for Reading firefighters and first responders, but he says he needs your help.

"I'm trying to get assistance from the state. I still haven't heard any word on that. My funds are running low now. I have to go back and ask people for donations," explained Acevedo.

He says he's not asking for much, especially considering the cause.

"Water, Gatorade, could be powder Gatorade, it could be liquefied Gatorade. I don't care. Bottled water is what I use the most,” Acevedo said.

And sometimes the support goes beyond a cold beverage.

"It's like a different world. They come and thank me. They come and hug me. They hug my wife. They say thanks for coming out,” said Acevedo.

Ramon says he'll have the canteen out at the Mt Pleasant Fire company BBQ this weekend, accepting donations. You can also find out more details on Ramons Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ramon.acevedo.125?mibextid=LQQJ4d