READING, Pa.- It's not an easy job responding to emergencies, and many times it's what they do that's the difference between life and death.
"We do anywhere from 40 calls on upward a day for 9-11 emergencies," says EMS Deputy Chief Michael Sninsky of Reading Fire.
Sninsky believes EMTs and paramedics provide one of the most critical services to the community.
"Obviously you have to be able to stomach the gory things, but you have to be able to have the emotional strength to see the things that are heartbreaking," says Sninsky.
The Reading School Board recently approved a scholarship targeting high school students who are looking to get into the field of emergency medical care.
There is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics, and the pandemic actually worsened those numbers. The scholarship will allow a student who is already a certified EMT to get the training to begin a career as a paramedic.
"This could be something that you've been waiting for," says Sninsky, "this could be your calling."
As a busy urban EMS center, Reading Fire responds to between 18,000 and 20,000 calls a year. They have several vacancies for both emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
Sninsky says he got his start in this type of work during his school days and now he calls it his lifelong passion. He's hoping to inspire other young people.
"You're kind of the jack of all trades," says Sninsky. "You fix the things that no one will ever know about, and you do the things that people will never see, but it will make a difference to those people that are there."