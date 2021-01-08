READING, Pa. – It's something you'd hear a lot around the fire station on West McKnight Street in northwest Reading — an aside to the first-timers suiting up.
"Go out and talk to Dewey," said Deputy Chief James Stoudt of the Reading Fire Department. "Get his perspective on the job because he is one who always does the job, always done it above and beyond, and always did it with a calm demeanor."
Decades-long Reading firefighter Mark "Dewey" Kulp died Tuesday at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As his locker sits untouched and black bunting drapes the front of the truck he manned, his fellow firefighters are looking back on his impact.
"He was a mentor to many of the young firefighters these days," said Stoudt. "His experience is beyond what I could even talk about."
The loss of Kulp is the latest in what's been a difficult couple of years for the department and, in particular, this station."
"This same platoon that's dealing with this lost one of their members two years ago in a motorcycle accident," Stoudt said. "Same platoon had most of these fatal fires this past year that we've been dealing with."
A procession Thursday morning escorted his remains from St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township to the Theo C. Auman funeral home on Penn Street in downtown Reading where he fought so many fires with his crew.
The chief said these same platoon members will continue to fight this latest emotional flame, as they say goodbye to a mentor and friend, and take his words of guidance with them moving forward.
"They're the greatest guys that you'd see anywhere," said Stoudt. "They just keep coming to work, doing their job and giving it everything they got."