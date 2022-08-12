READING, Pa. — The Reading Fire Department received a delivery Thursday that was years in the making. A brand new, 93-foot tower ladder truck arrived at the Plum and Franklin streets station, and firefighters said it's a game changer for the city's safety.

"It's huge for us, because we use our equipment so heavily with our call volume and different incidents," said Firefighter Luke DePledge. "It's not just fires — it's all different incidents we run."

DePledge will be one of the drivers of the new tower ladder truck. It was a $1.2 million investment, and he's been waiting on it for years.

"It's exciting to see it come down the street, though, and know this long process is finally here," DePledge said.

The truck will replace the department's old tower ladder, which is a 75-foot model. DePledge and the other firefighters assigned to the truck got to help design the new one.

"Understanding how it helps us in this city with the unique streets and buildings we run and the different obstacles we have, making this fit to our needs," said DePledge.

"The station here developed their own symbol. That's been added to the truck," said Chief James Stoudt, "so it's little things like that it just gives a lot of not only company pride but department pride."

Stoudt said the upgrade will play a crucial role in keeping the city safe.

"It means a lot to the station," he said. "It means a lot to the guys."

The truck was purchased through city funding and will be housed at Plum and Franklin.

"The city is on the move," said Councilwoman Donna Reed. "We are cognizant of the things that we need to upgrade our city, to make our city safer for everyone."

Firefighters are being trained on the new tower ladder now, and the fire chief said he hopes to have the truck up and running by October.