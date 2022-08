READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline.

This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street

Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.

The fire went to a second alarm.

An emergency dispatcher says there were no immediate reports of injuries.

