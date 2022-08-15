READING, Pa. — Destroyed cars and charred debris are all that is left behind Siris Duran's home in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading after fire officials said flames spread quickly around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"My kids, they were sitting here with my sister, and out of nowhere, a neighbor came out, and he's like saying, 'fire, fire,'" said Duran.

Her home is one of four that authorities said is uninhabitable. Duran told 69 News she and her children lost everything.

"We had, like, all the back-to-school stuff, their clothes and everything," Duran said. "We lost everything, like, we have nothing. They don't have clothes, their tablets, bikes, toys."

According to the Reading Fire Department, six to 10 people have been displaced. The American Red Cross has been assisting victims, and a GoFundMe page has been setup to help Duran and her family.

Investigators said they do not believe the owners of the property where the fire started were home at the time.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury, according to the city's fire marshal.

Duran said she is staying with her sister, who she describes as her main supporter.

"We're just here in my sister's, like, all crunched up together," said Duran.

The fire marshal said he has not been able to determine the cause, but he said investigators will return to the scene on Tuesday, and in the meantime, they are reviewing video.