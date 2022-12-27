READING, Pa - For one Reading homeowner, it's a scary wake up call to get.

" I wasn't home at the time I got a call from the neighbor, Spanish fella, couldn't quite understand what he was trying to tell me, but I understood fire, smoke, my house so I raced here. Fire trucks were already here and apparently it started at my parents' old home,” said Brian Slimmer of Reading.

As he watched he experienced a feeling not brought on by the cold -- but by seeing his parents old home burn.

"I'm kinda numb right now, ya know? I'm kinda numb,” Slimmer said. “At least no one was hurt. Stuff can be replaced. There's a lot of sentimental stuff in there."

According to the Reading Fire Marshal, flames and smoke were reported at the house in the 700 block of North 11th Street just before 8 AM.

Firefighters have been dealing with colder-than-usual temps for the start of winter and say they need to take steps to make sure they have what they need to fight fires like this.

"Things we do, we leave our hose lines cracked to continually move water so we're constantly having water moving,” said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.

“We’ve been responding to multiple buildings with issues, frozen pipe issues, broken sprinkler pipes and different things along those lines."

The next-door neighbor said he recently sold the property that his parents lived in for decades and he still had some family items inside.

"They lived there for sixty years. I mean it was mostly empty quite a bit of that stuff was in my house. Now (I'm) trying to figure out what's salvageable and what's not,” Slimmer explained.

The man expressed gratitude for the work the firefighters did to stop the fire.