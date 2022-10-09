READING, Pa. — A firefighter who devoted his career to the Reading Fire Department is among those who were honored this year by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Mark "Dewey" Kulp's name was formally added to the memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, during the foundation's 41st annual service on Sunday.

The foundation presented Kulp's family with a U.S. flag flown over both the memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.

Kulp, 52, died of complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 5, 2021. He began his 35-year career with the city's fire department as a volunteer in 1986 and was serving as firefighter at the Schuylkill-Riverside station when he died.

Kulp is among nine Pennsylvania firefighters and 148 from across the country this year to have their names inscribed on a bronze plaque at the memorial in honor of their sacrifices.