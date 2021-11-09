READING, Pa. - It was July 1, around 10 p.m., when firefighters in Reading were called to a fire at a laundromat.
Flames quickly spread to the second-floor apartments above it.
"Reports came over the radio that there might be kids trapped upstairs," said firefighter Ronald Frey.
Frey was one of the first on the scene. As information came in, he needed firefighter Jesiah Newsome to change gears and search for the kids.
"I got up, as I got up to the top of the stairs there was no visibility, just dark, inky smoke," Newsome said.
Newsome reaches a locked door where he believes the kids may be on the other side.
"I got to the back room and like I said I'm expecting children and I just found a grown man," Newsome said.
He moves quickly to try to bring the man to safety, dragging the semi-conscious man through the plumes of suffocating smoke. A door he thought would lead to a fire escape, didn't.
"So I had to change the route of travel, take him back through the apartment to the stairs that the interior stairwell was that we came up and it was just really hot and like that nasty dark inky smoke that kind of gives firemen the chills," Newsome said.
Newsome radioed down to Frey, who eventually helped him get the man out.
"I grabbed the victim by the legs and he had the torso and we got the guy downstairs, which took all of our effort," Frey said.
They later learned there were no children trapped, after all.
"The male that had originally said that his children were up there, realized that he didn't have his children with him," Newsome said.
Regardless of the confusion, everyone made it out safe.
It was also Newsome's first rescue.
Frey says it makes the job worth it.
"It's the best job in the world. When I signed up for it I didn't realize how good it would be, but this is a great job," Frey said.
The two firefighters will be honored at the Spirit of Courage Awards, which airs next Monday on WFMZ-TV, starting at 7 p.m.