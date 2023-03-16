MT. PENN, Pa. - The fireworks for Reading's 275th birthday bash had to be cut short tonight when flames were spotted on Mount Penn.
Those flames were confirmed to be multiple small brush fires on both the Reading and Lower Alsace Township sides of the mountain. Reading Police confirmed the fires were started by the fireworks.
Fireworks had been set to last 10-12 minutes, according to organizers. An orange ball could be seen on the mountain as the fireworks went off, and then, they abruptly stopped.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the fireworks were discontinued out of an abundance of caution.
The fires were contained, but crews will remain at the scene to make sure they have been knocked down.
The city was celebrating it's incorporation 275 years ago with a ceremony, parties and fireworks that were shot off near the Pagoda. The fireworks were to be the last celebration during the day of festivities.
Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township had had their hands full Wednesday battling a hillside brush fire Wednesday afternoon.