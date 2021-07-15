Reading food bank continues to see high demand for donations
READING, Pa. – The demand for services at Helping Harvest Food Bank remains high, even as the community continues to come out of the pandemic.
"We still have a large surge since March 2020," said Heather Matz, volunteer program coordinator at Helping Harvest.
The food bank normally distributes around 7 million pounds of food each year to more than 320 programs in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
However, in 2020 alone, the organization says it nearly doubled that number, weighing in at a total of 11 million pounds of food distributed.
Many people are seeking help for the very first time.
"As of right now, we see it continuing," said Matz. "Until it slows down, we're going to continue to be out there."
Matz and her team handed out nearly all their snacks at Wacky Water Wednesday in Reading.
"We love coming out into the communities and helping the people that we serve," Matz said.
Helping Harvest management said the demand for food donations has recently gone down slightly but still not to pre-pandemic levels, and getting back to that point could take a few years.
"We're just trying to stay out here, stay visual," Matz said. "We added more mobile markets and just trying to get out as much food as possible."
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
