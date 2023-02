READING, Pa. - New Journey Community Outreach is hosting its "Coldest Night of the Year Walk."

The family friendly walk is to raise funds for Berks County's homeless.

New Journey is the largest soup kitchen and food pantry in Reading.

It also operates a clothing center to get people the critical essentials they need free of charge.

Check-in for the walk is at 4 p.m. Saturday night at the Gaige Building in Reading.

A light meal will follow the walk at 6 p.m.