READING, Pa. - It all started with an idea, sparked by another icon of the Reading Skyline.

"I seen something on Facebook the other day where somebody did a filter on the Pagoda and turned the Pagoda green with the filter,” said event organizer Victor Soto, with 24/7 Sound & Entertainment.

Followed by a phone call to the mayor.

"I said, I wanna do the fire tower and he goes 'Victor, you're crazy.' I said Yeah, I am. I really am. But I wanna show love to my city and I need your help,” Soto recalled.

So the pre-Super Bowl stage is set as the fire tower will be glowing green with Eagles pride. And it's not the only spot.

"Being the hometown team, the local team, it was only appropriate to recognize by showing some love and lighting up City Hall and the Penn Street Bridge, the building on Fifth and Penn,” Mayor Eddie Moran explained.

City staff were also encouraged to don their favorite Go Birds garb.

"Unity, support and appreciation for what is going on in the city,” Moran said.

Iconic city structures awash in emerald, calling for an Eagles victory, much like Gotham summons its superhero.

"This is a symbol,” Soto said. “That's all it is. Batman got his bat symbol we got our fire tower and until Sunday we got the green Eagles fire tower."

Something symbolic yet simple, for a city and a fan base.

“Trying to show support for the Eagles. Trying to show some love to the city," said Soto. “Go Birds. Let's do it Sunday, let's bring it home."