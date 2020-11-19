READING., Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board voted Wednesday to approve two separate zoning relief requests for proposed reuses for the Medical Arts Building at 226 and 230 North Fifth St., and the Berkshire Building at 101 North Fifth St.
Berkshire II Real Estate Holdings LLC, owner of the eight-story Berkshire Building at the corner of North Fifth and Washington streets, was granted a special exception to convert the building into 56 residential and four commercial units.
The intended use is for residential suites for Alvernia University to house up to 70 international students from Saudi Arabia.
The adaptive reuse is meant to be part of Alvernia's CollegeTown initiative. Alvernia plans to locate a new campus in the former CNA building at at 401 Penn Street, which most recently housed the I-LEAD charter school.
The fourth through eighth floors would house the suites, while three bottom floors would be used for retail and commercial uses, as well as a common area for students.
In the case of the Medical Arts Building, city developer Alan W. Shuman plans to develop 31 residential units at 230 North Fifth St. and four commercial units in new construction proposed at 226 North Fifth Street, the adjacent parking lot.
The building and lot are owned by William and Judith McMahon of Exeter Twp.
Shuman was granted relief from parking requirements, even though he is able to provide sufficient off-street at a nearby parking garage. The parking garage, however, is located 450 feet from the building, and the city zoning ordinance requires off-street parking to be located less than 300 feet from a building.
Shuman said the adaptive reuse of the 12-story art deco building has been approved by the National Historic Park Service.
In a third case from last month, the panel voted to deny a request for a special exception and parking variance from Overlord Real Estate Holdings, LLC, for an adaptive reuse of a building at 916 North Ninth St.
The owner had planned to locate 12 apartment units in the building but could only provide 14 parking spaces below the building. Several residents of the street objected to the proposed use last month, citing a congested parking problem in the block.
In new hearings, the board heard a request from Eagle Run Holdings, LLC, to appeal the decision of the zoning officer to deny a group home at 1916 Olive St. The property is located in a low-density residential zoning district and within the College Heights Conservation District.
Eagle Run Holdings leases the single-family home to Care Sense Living, based in Newtown, Bucks County. Two mentally disabled individuals live there with supervision from employees of Care Sense Living.
Attorney Thomas Klonis told the board the zoning administrator’s denial was in violation of the Federal Fair Housing Act.
“The reality is that your zoning ordinance is trumped by the federal statute,” Klonis said. “These individuals have every right to live in a residential neighborhood as anyone else.”
Four residents of the district objected to the home, citing property maintenance issues and employee cars blocking the sidewalk.
Linda Kelleher, president of the College Heights Community Council, said the neighbors work hard to uphold the character of the neighborhood.
“The city has eight zoning districts, and group homes are allowed by special exception in four of them,” Kelleher said. “Our organization asks you to uphold the denial.”
The board also heard requests from:
- Alvernia University, for a special exception to allow a residence hall for approximately 66 students at 401 Penn St., in the commercial core zoning district.
- CTF Enterprises, LP, for a variance from side and rear-yard setbacks to accommodate 28 existing storage containers at 125 Morgantown Rd., in the manufacturing-commercial zoning district.
- James Radwanski, owner of J & A Court, LLC, for a variance to allow a change-of-use from office/warehouse to low-rise apartments at 1319 Wayne St. Radwanski requested the use be changed to allow an adaptive reuse for the development of 17 apartment units in the building.
Decisions are expected to be rendered Dec. 9.