READING, Pa. - Reading High School is celebrating an addition that's been a long time coming. The Ecology Club cut the ribbon at its new courtyard at Reading High.
Organizers say they re-purposed a lot of things, and lots of students helped make this possible.
Organizers say they were almost ready to open the addition in March of 2020, then the pandemic hit, followed by more setbacks.
"Today is the culmination of so many hours of meetings, so much hard physical work, so much time with so many students, different groups of students," said Elaine Cook, Co-advisor of Ecology Club.
We're told some students even helped after school and on weekends.