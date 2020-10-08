READING, Pa. - Reading High Senior Running Back Elijah Williams got the news via a notification on Twitter that his senior football season was not completely lost due to the pandemic.
"When I saw it, I ran in and gave my dad a hug and told him that we are gonna have a season,” said Williams.
It sure beats what Elijah and his teammates-who rallied recently to bring fall sports back-have been seeing on their phones lately, as Reading remains the only school in Berks forgoing a fall season over COVID concerns.
"It's been stressful ‘cuz I know for a point for a couple weeks I couldn't even go on my phone on Friday night ‘cuz all I saw was notifications of other kids having games and stuff, so I know if it was hard for me, it was hard for them too."
It's great news that still comes with not just grains but rather cups of salt amidst ongoing uncertainty.
"Are they serious, is this for real? Some of them, it's kind of met with a bit of hesitation,” said Reading High Head Football Coach Andre Doyle. “Don’t want to get their hopes up yet again and it's completely understandable."
For now, pandemic permitting, fall teams could begin practice March 1 and start competition against schools like Norristown and Cheltenham on March 12.
"I don't think, at this point, we care we could go play the Philadelphia Eagles at this point I think that everyone would just be happy to be out there,” Doyle said.
The football team hasn't all gathered in person since mid-July and they are currently working out logistics virtually. If nothing else, the news is a glimmer of hope for a season many thought was lost entirely.
"Now, it's up to them to go make the most of it, not just for themselves, not just for the players, but for the community,” said Doyle. “I think that this, as a whole, can be an uplifting moment for our community.”