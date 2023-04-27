READING, Pa. - A criminal investigation is underway at Reading High School after an incident on Wednesday.

The Reading School District said two juveniles are in police custody after the incident.

The district spokesperson said she can't release further information about what happened, as Reading police are investigating.

The high school is operating remotely on Thursday and Friday because of Wednesday afternoon's events and the "ongoing criminal investigation," according to a message on the district's website. Extracurricular activities will still run as scheduled.

The Reading School District confirmed it was put on "secure action" Tuesday because of the incident. That emergency designation means that students and staff remain inside and can conduct business as usual, but outside doors remain locked.

Reading police has not released information about what happened.