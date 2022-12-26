READING, Pa. – The American Red Cross said 56 people — all from the B'nai B'rith apartments in Reading were brought to a shelter at Southwest Middle School Monday.
Authorities said people at the apartments on Franklin Street have been without power for a day.
People have been brought to the shelter to get warm.
The Reading Fire Department, the Berks Department of Emergency Services and the Reading School District are all assisting.
The American Red Cross said the shelter will be running as long as there is a need in the community.
There is no word if more people will be going to the shelter.
"In coordination with the emergency management for Berks County, we've opened the shelter today to help support the clients 'til they can return to safe, sustainable housing," said Danielle Henkel of the American Red Cross.
"They started the ball rolling immediately to try to help us all to get us comfortable and all," said William Decker, who lives at B'nai B'rith.
There is no word if the whole building has been evacuated.
We are told people can stay at the shelter until they feel safe to return home.
Anyone who needs assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).