READING, Pa. - Reading High School is celebrating the return of live theatre.

The musical "In The Heights" is on stage this weekend in the high school auditorium. It tells the story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood that's facing change.

The play focuses on the residents' hopes, dreams and pressures.

The director of the musical says the students are energized by the return of live performances.

"It's been a struggle for the past two years keeping performing arts alive, but we are so happy tonight that we are performing live at Reading High School," said Joe Smith.

"In The Heights" is the first live theater production at Reading High School since 2019. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you