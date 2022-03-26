READING, Pa. - Reading High School is celebrating the return of live theatre.
The musical "In The Heights" is on stage this weekend in the high school auditorium. It tells the story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood that's facing change.
The play focuses on the residents' hopes, dreams and pressures.
The director of the musical says the students are energized by the return of live performances.
"It's been a struggle for the past two years keeping performing arts alive, but we are so happy tonight that we are performing live at Reading High School," said Joe Smith.
"In The Heights" is the first live theater production at Reading High School since 2019.