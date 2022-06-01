Reading high 2021 graduation

Reading High School 2021 graduation 

 Reading High School

READING, Pa. - The graduation ceremony for Reading High School will be held indoors in hopes of avoiding inclement weather. 

The announcement was made Wednesday that the Thursday ceremony will be held indoors at Santander Arena.

The move was made in an effort to accommodate as many families as possible and to avoid inclement weather, school officials say.

Reading High 2021 graduation

Reading High School 2021 graduation 

Reading Senior High School's 2022 commencement ceremony is being moved from FirstEnergy Stadium. 

Doors at Santander Arena will be open to ticket-holders only at 5:30 p.m. and will close promptly at 6:55 p.m.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Additional graduation details including ticket information, parking details and commencement ceremony rules can be found on the Reading High School website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you