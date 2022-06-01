READING, Pa. - The graduation ceremony for Reading High School will be held indoors in hopes of avoiding inclement weather.
The announcement was made Wednesday that the Thursday ceremony will be held indoors at Santander Arena.
The move was made in an effort to accommodate as many families as possible and to avoid inclement weather, school officials say.
Reading Senior High School's 2022 commencement ceremony is being moved from FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doors at Santander Arena will be open to ticket-holders only at 5:30 p.m. and will close promptly at 6:55 p.m.
The ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
Additional graduation details including ticket information, parking details and commencement ceremony rules can be found on the Reading High School website.