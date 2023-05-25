READING, Pa. - Reading High School is looking for a new principal.

Waldo Alvarado will retire on June 30th.

He first stepped into the role on an interim basis in 2021 but has been with the district for more than two decades in other roles.

Alvarado has mixed emotions about stepping away and says he'll miss the students.

"When you get them in the ninth grade, you see the brightness in their eyes and they're kind of unsure of what they're going to be doing in the high school, and then you see them grow and after four years you see this confidence, these accomplishments, kids ready to move on," said Alvarado.

The different jobs helped Alvarado look at challenges with students in different ways. He says as a counselor it was about student goals, while his time as an assistant principal included a lot of discipline.

Alvarado says stepping in as principal let him combine the focuses.