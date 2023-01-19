READING, Pa. - Police responded to Reading High School Wednesday morning for a reported assault.

Investigating officers learned that a student, who had already been transported to Reading Hospital, was beaten by six male juveniles in a school hallway until he lost consciousness. The victim's sneakers and cell phone were taken during the assault.

One of the alleged assailants, 18-year-old Leonardo Matute, was detained by school security and later arrested. He's charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

The Reading School District issued the following statement: "The Reading School District takes acts of violence in our schools seriously. Yesterday’s incident was disturbing. Reading High School administration is working to identify all students involved. Decisions about disciplinary actions will be made according to School Board policy and the Code of Student Conduct. District officials are cooperating with the Reading Police Department as this investigation continues."

According to police, the entire incident was captured on school surveillance cameras.

In the video, police say Matute can been seen approaching a group of students in the hall. After the victim fell to the ground, the six juveniles involved surrounded him and proceeded to kick the victim in the body and head.

Police say the video shows two of those involved removing the victim's shoes.

Matute is in Berks County Jail on $75,000 bail.