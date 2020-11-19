READING, Pa. – The sports and extracurricular activities blackout for the Reading School District will continue.
At Wednesday night’s Committee of the Whole Board meeting, the Reading School Board voted 6-2 to not rescind the Aug. 5 resolution that suspended extracurricular activities including athletics.
Voting to not rescind the resolution were board president Robin Costenbader-Jacobson, vice president Leo Martinez, and board members Becky Ellis, Ashley Jones, David Myers, and Ann Sheehan. Board members Mark Detterline and Patricia Wright voted to rescind, while member Noahleen Betts was absent for the vote.
Prior to the vote, the board heard public comments from several people connected to the storied Reading High School basketball program.
“Sports is very important to our youth. Many of our kids overcome adversity through sports," said Francis Camara, assistant varsity basketball coach. "They use sports as an avenue to go to college and avoid the violence and negativity of the streets.”
Mike Gray, a sophomore member of the basketball team, said, “We want to be back on the court. Me and the team are ready to do whatever it takes to make playing safe.”
Junior basketball player, Daniel Alcantara, told the board, “It will be devastating to have our whole season taken away from us. We’ve been playing AAU ball for months and have had no medical issues.”
Responding to a question from Martinez, athletic director Allen McCloud told the board that all high school coaches of winter sports are ready to coach their teams. He said that they are prepared to follow the PIAA guidelines and are moving forward to put the necessary pieces in place.
McCloud said they would put cameras in the Geigle gymnasium to broadcast boys and girls basketball and wrestling over YouTube. Swim meets could be filmed and viewed later.
To make a case against resuming winter sports, attorney Jesse Leisawitz presented current coronavirus health data which showed a recent jump in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Berks County. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents for the most recent seven days was 195.4, whereas the Pennsylvania Department of Health benchmark to move out of the substantial risk category is fewer than 100 cases.
Other major items to be acted upon at next week's voting meeting include the approval of the award of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program to Smart Partners, LLC, for $21,441.15, or an average of $0.46 per student.
Also, the board will vote on the renewal of the intergovernmental cooperative agreement for recycling services between the city of Reading and the Reading School District at an annual rate of $56,839.64.
In addition, the board will vote to approve the submission of an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide coronavirus vaccines at the Reading School District vaccines for children clinic.