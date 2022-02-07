READING, Pa. -- Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is highlighting seven African-American inventors as part of a Black History Month webinar series that starts on Tuesday.
"These individuals have made a direct impact on the way we live today," said Mayor Moran.
The series will feature inventors of all kinds.
"One created the Easy-Bake Oven. The other one most recently a Marvel action figure, the internet. One of the inventors was part of the creation of the internet. Also, board games and card games as well as water guns," said Mayor Moran.
It will mark the City's first African-American history forum.
"We're going to have the amazing Gigi and Nyla interviewing seven individual inventors of African American descent," said Mayor Moran.
The Mayor said he hopes everyone will tune in, especially the youth.
"So, they can be aware of the amazing impact these individuals have made," said Mayor Moran. "For me this is very important, very special because you know as I always have, I like to bring unity, I like to bring inclusion and make sure that everything that's part of our community are showcased," said Mayor Moran.
The webinars will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. until February 22nd.
People who are interested can register online.