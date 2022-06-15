READING, Pa. – Reading held a meeting for Spanish-speaking residents to discuss moving forward from the state financial oversight program known as Act 47.

The meeting took place at Reading City Hall. Officials wanted to hear peoples' thoughts about how the city plans to move forward this year.

Reading is set to exit government oversight for the first time in 12 years next month.

One community activist says she's excited to see how the city supports its residents and the Latino community going forward.

"We've been in this situation for 10 years now, and it is pleasing to see us moving up, rising to the occasion, and becoming a better city economically, financially, and sustainably," said Edna Garcia-Dipini, founder of RIZE, a youth arts organization in Reading.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is working with the city on its exit plan.

