READING, Pa. – Reading officials and residents discussed electric cars and living green Tuesday at Albright College.
The city held a community meeting about electric car charging stations.
Mayor Eddie Moran joined city officials in a conversation about Reading's future.
The city's managing director, Jamar Kelly, says the federal infrastructure bill allows for the city to add more charging stations. He says having more stations provides more access for electric cars in the city.
The managing director says they have a multi-faceted plan to make the city more inclusive.
"We're saying, let's diversify our fleets of vehicles, let's create more opportunities for our residents so that they can reduce our energy costs," Kelly said.
He says the city is working on a plan to reach zero waste status by 2050.