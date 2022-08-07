READING, Pa. – Members of the community soaked up some sun and fun in Berks County Saturday, while helping to clean up a popular park.

"Riverzilla Community Day" was held at Riverfront Park in Reading.

Attendees started off the day with a group cleanup along the park. They then enjoyed an afternoon of kayaking, biking, food and more.

The event was a collaboration among Berks Nature, Schuylkill River Greenways, the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River and the City of Reading Public Works.