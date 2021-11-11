READING, Pa. — Quick work by law enforcement authorities has resulted in the arrest of the man charged in Reading's latest homicide.
Alberto Rivera-Vázquez was apprehended in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Reading police Chief Richard Tornielli announced Thursday.
Rivera-Vázquez, 28, is facing charges of first- and third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of José Rodríguez-Bultron, 43, in the 500 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning.
Another man was wounded by the gunfire, according to the police.
Investigators had said that the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside a nearby bar.
Rivera-Vázquez is being held in Puerto Rico pending his extradition to Pennsylvania.
Tornielli said the investigation is still ongoing and asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the city police at 610-655-6116.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.