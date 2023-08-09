READING, Pa. - A Reading man charged in a 2022 homicide is in custody in California following a shooting investigation in the city of Chico.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of Quadell Spradley on July 31, 2022 in the 1200 block of Church Street, Reading.

On August 5, 2023, officers from the Chico Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of W. 3rd Street.

Authorities say during a gathering at the home, a dispute occurred, and a male allegedly brandished a firearm and began to fire.

Two people were shot. They were treated at a local emergency room and are expected to survive.

During the investigation, police say Sánchez was found hiding under a bed in the residence. Police say he provided a false name to officers and was placed under arrest for false ID as well as drug possession.

Jail staff discovered his true identity. Sánchez was transported to Butte County Jail for future extradition to Pennsylvania.

The investigation into the shooting in Chico is ongoing.