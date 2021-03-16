READING, Pa. - The suspect being sought in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Reading last month is now in custody.
Robert Isaac Saintkitts was apprehended by the police in New York City on Tuesday, according to Reading police.
RPD investigators obtained a warrant last week for Saintkitts' arrest on charges of first- and third-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Francisco Soto Jr.
Soto was gunned down in the area of North 10th and Buttonwood streets on Feb. 23, according to the police, who said that they have still not determined a motive for the homicide.
Saintkitts is being held in a New York state prison until he can be extradited to Pennsylvania. His arrest is the result of a combined effort involving the Reading and New York City police departments, officials said.