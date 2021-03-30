Robert Saintkitts - homicide scene graphic

READING, Pa. — One of two men facing charges in the killing of a teenager in Reading last month is now behind bars in the Berks County Jail.

Robert Saintkittts was returned Monday night to Reading from New York City, where he was arrested by the police on March 16.

Saintkitts, 26, and Alexander Peguero-Severino, 21, are charged with first- and third-degree murder in the shooting death of Francisco Soto Jr. in the area of North 10th and Buttonwood streets on Feb. 23.

Saintkitts is due to face a judge for his preliminary hearing on April 9.

Peguero-Severino remains at large. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

