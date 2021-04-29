Roland Pena booking photo

READING, Pa. - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Reading last weekend has been taken into custody.

Roland Pena, who is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Walner Torres-Santana, had tried to board a plane out of the United States at JFK International Airport, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.

Pena is currently awaiting extradition from New York.

Torres-Santana was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Pear Street.

