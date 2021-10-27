READING, Pa. — Reading continues to look for ways to combat problems with blighted properties. Officials said something called a "land bank" could be the solution.
"A land bank is actually an establishment, and it's considered a tool that can be used to fight blight," Jamal Abodalo, the city's community development director.
He said fighting blight remains one of the city's top priorities.
"We wanted to combat that aggressively," Abodalo said, "because one of the biggest pillars is safe streets, safe neighborhoods."
He said a land bank, permitted under a state law in 2012, would help the city do just that. Under it, the city would be allowed to buy properties ahead of a judicial sale with no competition, and back taxes and municipal claims would be discharged.
The land bank is allowed to hold property tax-free while it is being fixed. Then, it can share some of the tax revenue for five years after being redeveloped.
It would take 50% of taxes from the city and county as well as the school district for redeveloping.
"We are going to take the riskiest properties that are really not desirable to a developer," Abodalo said, "and these are the properties that we're going to invest in them to make them better."
He said since most blighted properties are not generating tax revenue, there is really no loss to the taxing body.
Right now, the city is specifically looking at fixing gateways, Abodalo said.
He said a steering committee will need to be formed to come up with bylaws for the land bank. It's hoping to develop the land bank and bylaws in 2022.