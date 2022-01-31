READING, Pa. - The Washington Post recently wrote an article comparing Lancaster County and Berks County - touting all that Berks has to offer.
"We are often compared to Lancaster. And Lancaster has managed to do some things for their downtown area. We say why not why can't we," said Lisa Haggerty of the Berks County Tourism Bureau.
From urban to rural, the article highlights things like Crystal Cave and the Reading Public Museum.
"It's nice to see the area get the recognition it deserves. We are very beautiful area we are rich in culture we are rich in history," Haggerty said.
It also mentions businesses like Saucony Creek Brewing, with a location at Franklin Street Station, in an often cited area of Berks that needs attention - Reading's downtown.
>>KIRBY POWELL / SAUCONY CREEK BREWING COMPANY (1:35) "People who are thinking about visiting Lancaster County will see Berks County as an alternative and it should really help us to build business in Berks County," said Kirby Powell of the Saucony Creek Brewing Company.
One business owner believes this positive press should serve as a catalyst to reinforce the need for business support in Reading's downtown, especially after losing the Downtown Improvement District.
"I think the biggest thing that would benefit all of us would be to have the city of Reading get back into the mood of promoting events in the city," Kirby said.
Those looking to improve Reading and beyond are hoping things like this will continue to shift people's attitudes about where they live.
"I think people locally need to be a little more positive about the community they live in. Too often people are short sighted about the good things happening here," Haggerty said.