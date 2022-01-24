READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a plan from the administration to move forward with a sidewalk replacement program that had been on hold since 2019.
In 2019, City Council reserved $400,000 for a pilot program through which residents could apply for grants to pay for the repair or replacement of damaged sidewalks.
The city received 49 applications at that time, but the program stalled because of the pandemic.
Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief of staff, explained the situation.
"Over the years, especially recently, the city has received many complaints about sidewalks in need of repair," Denbowski said. "When we go out to the property owner, we give them a notice of violation, but it's very costly to get these sidewalks repaired, so the previous administration wanted to put together a pilot program to assist homeowners with the financial burden of repairing their sidewalks."
Denbowski noted that the program will not accept any new applications at this time, and that the administration plans to review the existing applications to make sure they still qualify.
The city then plans to advertise bids for local contractors who will be certified to do the work.
The city administration has also recommended using $2 million from the American Rescue Plan funds for residential sidewalk repairs, but Denbowski said that is a separate issue.
The work for the pilot program could be completed this summer, he noted.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the intent of the program is good, but he raised doubts about whether the city will be able to implement the program on an ongoing basis.
"Our intent was to add a little bit, every year to the pot, but I think we have to assess it and decide if it's something we're going to be able to do because it has a lot of moving parts for us to manage," Waltman said. "Sometimes we have too many balls in the air at the same time and then we don't really get good with any of them."