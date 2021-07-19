WEST READING, Pa. - An area hospital is being recognized for excellence in lactation care.
Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been recognized with the IBCLC Care Award by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association for staffing professionals who are International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant certified.
“This recognition is reflective of the dedication of our highly skilled team members in the Mother/Baby Unit,” said Mark B. Woodland, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Reading Hospital. “It is a privilege for our team to work with new families and have the opportunity to educate them on the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.”
IBCLC-certified staff focus on preventive care, so they are available during pregnancy to assess and provide information on how to successfully initiate breastfeeding. They continue that assistance after the baby is born by helping families overcome breastfeeding challenges, providing accurate information, and continuing to support them as their baby grows.
They assist families returning to work or school, help families in more unusual situations such as breastfeeding more than one baby or nursing a sick or premature infant, and help train nursing staff to manage basic breastfeeding care.