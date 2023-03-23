HARRISBURG, Pa. - Reading Hospital's president and CEO told state lawmakers Thursday they can do more to deal with gun violence.

Dr. Charles Barbera said he's personally seen the damage caused by guns in his time as a physician.

"My colleagues and I at Reading Hospital have treated thousands of victims of guns," Barbera testified. "We have treated the physical destruction and disfigurement. And, far too often, we have had to tell family and friends that a bullet has taken the life of their loved one. We never get used to it."

Barbera said the country has made great strides in fighting killers like cancer in recent years, but it is losing ground to gun violence.

"Gun violence is now the leading cause of death of children in our country, according to the Centers for Disease Control," said Barbera. "At Reading Hospital in 2019, we treated 60 patients with gun-related injuries. In 2022, we treated 100. That’s an increase of more than 66 percent in three years."

Barbera went on to say the best medicine is prevention.

"You are the legislative and legal experts who can determine what is possible. But I hope you can develop solutions to encourage safe storage of firearms in the home, strengthen requirements to report lost or stolen guns, close loopholes in background checks and improve access to mental health services," Barbera said.