WEST READING, Pa. — Yet another little known medical term has entered the lexicon in the COVID-19 world — bivalent.

"It has the original variant that caused the initial pandemic plus these new variants called omicron, so it's going to have both of those components as part of this new vaccine," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chair of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.

The bivalent booster is the latest in the growing line of shots to keep COVID under control.

"This newest booster is for everybody over age 12, so the three Pfizer vaccine is approved for 12 and up and then the Moderna for 18 and over," Powell explained.

Powell added that those who got the primary series of vaccines are eligible for a booster now two months after their last dose.

But with the bivalent booster, it's important that providers don't dispose of the OG vax and not confuse it with the latest iteration.

"The original vaccine is still useful for those under the age of 12 and also for the primary series," Powell said, "so don't throw out your old vaccine. It's still useful for those purposes, but the new vaccine is for booster doses only."

This latest line of disease defense is timely, with school starting and fall days away.

"As we go into the fall and winter season, as we do expect to have increasing cases and possibly a surge around the holidays that we do every year," Powell said.

Powell said COVID has surpassed the flu in terms of prevalence and, in a sense, the bivalent booster is a sign that COVID will continue to work its way into an expected occurrence, like the flu.

"It'll become hopefully more seasonal and we'll have vaccine boosters that will keep updated on a yearly basis," she said.