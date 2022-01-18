READING, Pa. - An off-duty Reading Hospital doctor has received a high honor from the Pennsylvania State Police for jumping into action at the scene of a crash.
Doctor Joshua Rosen was honored with the Citizenship Award Tuesday morning.
A year ago, he was on his way home from an overnight shift in the emergency room when he came across a serious crash. He thought someone may have life-threatening injuries, so he pulled over and got to work.
Even though he received the award, he's recognizing the people who were first on scene.
"I always get the patients when they're packaged up for me in the ER. Seeing what those guys come into and how they're able to manage that kind of scene, it's truly incredible and they deserve so much credit," said Doctor Rosen.
The patient, Monica Genovese, was at the ceremony.
Rosen said he made sure to see her in the hospital the next day and was happy to see she was going to pull through.