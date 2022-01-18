READING, Pa. - An off-duty Reading Hospital doctor has received a high honor from the Pennsylvania State Police for jumping into action at the scene of a crash.

Doctor Joshua Rosen was honored with the Citizenship Award Tuesday morning. 

A year ago, he was on his way home from an overnight shift in the emergency room when he came across a serious crash. He thought someone may have life-threatening injuries, so he pulled over and got to work.

Even though he received the award, he's recognizing the people who were first on scene.

"I always get the patients when they're packaged up for me in the ER. Seeing what those guys come into and how they're able to manage that kind of scene, it's truly incredible and they deserve so much credit," said Doctor Rosen. 

The patient, Monica Genovese, was at the ceremony.

Rosen said he made sure to see her in the hospital the next day and was happy to see she was going to pull through. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you