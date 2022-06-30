READING, Pa. – Reading Hospital said it has been seeing an uptick over the years in fireworks-related injuries around the Fourth of July weekend, and it sees patients of all ages with these injuries.
"Some years, more patients than others that do have injuries from handling fireworks," said Dr. Brian Lahmann, chair of the department of emergency medicine for Reading Hospital.
Lahmann says direct trauma and burns are the two most common injuries he sees related to fireworks around the Fourth of July.
"Direct trauma meaning someone is holding a firework and it explodes or even those that have sticks on it to eject as bottle rockets," Lahmann explained.
He said burns usually happen from fireworks exploding when someone is too close.
"And so that explosion, those pyrotechnic, that fire emits embers that land on patients' skin and causes contact burns," said Lahmann.
A report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that fireworks-related injuries have climbed 25% nationwide between 2006 and 2021 — a majority happening around Independence Day weekend.
According to the commission, 11,500 people were treated at emergency rooms last year alone.
Lahmann said he does not know exactly what is contributing to the increase.
"I think the regulations have changed over the years as to what types you can buy and what locations, so that may be a contributing factor," he said.
Instead of fireworks, Lahmann said some people shoot guns in the air to celebrate — something he urges people not to do.
"Realize that those bullets that go up in the air do come back down, and they can cause injury," he said.
The CPSC is urging people to never let children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. It also says to make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying and using them.
Lahmann recommends that people who want to see fireworks go to professional displays.