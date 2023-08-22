READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital and several local medical groups are participating in a big back to school "Stuff the Bus" event that helps kids start the year on the right foot.

Organizers send emails to local principals to ask what the teachers would like donated.

"So, we get wish lists from them and we have people register for classrooms and nurses and then they are responsible for getting all that stuff on the wish list," said organizer Ashley Brumbach. "Each of the teachers for each of the schools will send us their wish list. It's usually like 30-40 kids per classroom."

Three trucks containing the school supplies that various departments of Reading Hospital purchased for the three schools and Reading School District nurses were filled up Tuesday waiting to be delivered.

"Those three schools are Millmont, Glenside and Tyson Schoener," said Brumbach.

Organizers say they are grateful for all of the support and donations they receive to help these children get stocked for school.

"It's absolutely amazing that we are able to help with this and to provide this stuff for the teachers, [students] and the nurses that need it," Brumbach said.

The first day of school for the Reading School District is Monday.