WEST READING, Pa. - Nearly $350,000 worth of grants was awarded to Reading Hospital.
The Reading Hospital Foundation awarded grants totaling $346,502 to Reading Hospital to help fund seven new programs.
Projects being funded include:
How Do You Eat An Elephant? will support the stroke therapy program. Patients will be given a small stuffed elephant and a printed copy of the story of a stroke patients strength and resilience. Funding will also be used to create a video of a patient’s successful stroke journey to be shared with recovering patients.
Bike to Beds will support the purchase of in-bed cycling equipment for patients at Reading Hospital to improve function and mobility and aid in recovery of acute patients.
Emotional Support for Pediatric Emergency Room Patients will provide a certified, Child Life Specialist in the Pediatric Emergency Department who will utilize evidence-based tools to reduce fear and anxiety in pediatric patients, especially those patients with developmental disabilities.
Play Catch: An Innovative Approach to Therapy, Mobilization, and Recovery will purchase therapy balls for patients to use during inpatient therapy and then can be taken home by the patient following discharge for additional therapy.
Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Program will train hospital staff who are part of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team (CISM) on Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). This program will initially focus on training care-for-the caregivers who can then teach other staff in MBSR.
Nurse Call Tracking and Assignment Boards will purchase communication boards for nursing floors to help improve patient communication and safety. The communication boards will help quickly identify call lights and patient requests for assistance.
Pathways Initiative is a series of programs designed to provide healthcare career exploration opportunities for local students. Reading Hospital's programs have an additional focus on supporting students belonging to racial and ethnic minorities and those that are traditionally underrepresented.